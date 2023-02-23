CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting beside a northeast Charlotte greenway early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers were told around 3:30 a.m. that a person suffering from a gunshot wound had arrived at Atrium University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Minutes later, a second person arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An Atrium spokesman said access to the emergency room at the hospital was briefly restricted due to the gunshot victims arriving within minutes of each other. The spokesperson said it was standard protocol and the restrictions had been lifted.

Police said the shooting was believed to have taken place in the 4400 block of Saxonbury Way beside the Clarks Creek Greenway.

Investigators said that it appeared the people involved were selling “items” between each other and an altercation occurred.

CMPD said there was no ongoing threat in the area.