CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are injured following a shooting in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. Monday, July 24, near WT Harris Blvd. and Milton Road in east Charlotte.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

CMPD said the suspect shot a 41-year-old victim who returned fire hitting the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

There was another victim involved in the shooting but they were uninjured, police said.

There is no mention of an arrest and we’ll have more details as they come into the newsroom.