CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are on the run after stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a chase in Chester County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle in the area of Oakley Hall School Road and Highway 9. Officials say the vehicle failed to stop and a chase was initiated.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle in the parking lot of the Chester Townhouse Apartments on Lancaster Street.

Three people fled the vehicle into a wooded area behind the apartment complex. One was caught and taken into custody, officials said.

Deputies searched the area for more than two hours with a drone and a bloodhound tracking team but were unable to locate the suspects.

Law enforcement is continuing to look for the suspects who they describe as two Black men wearing all-black, ski masks and gloves.

Currently, one person is detained and the vehicle, which was stolen from North Carolina, was recovered, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call 9-1-1.