SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured after getting access to a handgun, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a shooting in the 100 block of Brookside Lane in Four Oaks at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, deputies said the parents were helping the child who was alert. The sheriff’s office said the child was taken to Wake Medical in Raleigh and was in stable condition.

Deputies said they interviewed family members. Through those interviews, they discovered the child had gotten the gun inside the home. the sheriff’s office said.

“The child discharged the firearm resulting in an accidental self-inflicted wound,” the sheriff’s office said

The JCSO said they and the District Attorney’s Office are reviewing the case.