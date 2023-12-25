GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Dick’s Sporting Goods location in Gaston County earlier this month and suspects are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday.

Gastonia PD said the incident occurred on Tuesday, December 12th at the Dick’s store located on Cox Road. The police report was filed on December 21st and stated that around Midnight, suspects broke into the store and stole four bags of clothing valued at $500 apiece.

The suspect also pried open a trash compactor door causing $200 in damages, according to the police report.

There is no description of the suspects at this time and this remains an active investigation.