FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 22-year-old man is recovering after being shot Monday night in Fort Mill, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, on Bozeman Drive. Officers learned a 22-year-old man had shown up at a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

There is no information on a suspect, however, officers believe this to be an isolated incident.