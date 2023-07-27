CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old was found and arrested Thursday, July 27, 2023, regarding a fatal northeast Charlotte hit-and-run from Saturday, July 1, 2023, according to CMPD.

Sandra Miller, 70, was identified as the woman killed in the wreck. Jonathan Anguiana was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after being interviewed and is charged with the following:

Felony hit-and-run resulting in death

Involuntary manslaughter

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Police say the incident happened around 8:55 p.m. on the 12400 block of North Tryon Street near I-485.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash and, upon arrival, found a Nissan Sentra and Dodge Charger with ‘extensive damage.’

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Investigation revealed the Nissan was turning left from North Tryon onto Caprington Avenue when the Dodge, traveling southwest at a ‘high speed,’ hit the Nissan in the passenger side.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Officers say the occupants of the Dodge, which was reported stolen from Jasper County, Virginia, ran from the scene and failed to render aid to Miller.

Miller was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics.