CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second juvenile was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on November 30 near the 2000 block of Lanza Drive.

Officers found Nahzir Taylor, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was taken to the hospital where he died days later on Dec. 2.

A juvenile was arrested for their involvement in the shooting on December 1, police said. Their charges were upgraded to murder after Taylor’s death.

On Dec. 7, a 16-year-old was arrested. They were also charged with murder after an interview with detectives.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.