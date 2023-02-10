CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second suspect was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of a man found shot to death in a vehicle in northeast Charlotte last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers found Deandre Hagler, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive on Jan. 13.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident as a homicide.

Later that day, police arrested 19-year-old Treyvon Young who was reportedly on probation and electronic monitoring at the time of the killing.

Young was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

On Feb. 9, detectives said 19-year-old Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested and also charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.