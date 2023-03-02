CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of a 17-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting last month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Jayden Blackmon was killed in what investigators believed was a targeted shooting in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood on February 19.

Officers responded to calls about the shooting around 4 p.m. near 900 Lynn Street where they found Blackmon, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD described the shooting as most likely a targeted attack on a group of people and that a suspect drove up to a group of people standing outside an apartment complex and started shooting, CMPD said. CMPD said it was unclear who or how many targets there were.

Gerry Burns, Jr. (MCSO)

18-year-old Gerry Martez Burns, Jr. was arrested on February 22 and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Curtis Wilson III (MCSO)

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified 18-year-old Curtis Ray Wilson III as a second suspect. Wilson turned himself in on March 1 and was charged with murder, police said.

CMPD said the investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.