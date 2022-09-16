CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A second person has died and an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in August in southwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The shooting happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place.

CMPD said as officers got to the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person, identified as Joe Bay Galicia, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second person, identified as Gary Galicia, 20, was initially transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Sept. 4, Gary passed away from injuries sustained in August, police said.

Through their continued investigation, detectives identified Cam’Ron Sadler, 18, as the suspect in this case. On Thursday, Sept. 15, detectives arrested Sadler.

Sadler has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sadler is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.