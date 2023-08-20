CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a homicide from July 17, 2023, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Theopolis Raquan Martin, 28, turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Henry Cornejo, 33, was released from the hospital and arrested on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Anthony Jamison Martin Jr., 25, was arrested by CMPD’s Violent Apprehension team on Sunday, August 19, 2023.

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first-degree murder.

In addition, Cornejo and Martin Jr. have also been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, officials said.

This investigation is still on going. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS(8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.