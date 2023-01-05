MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on Dec. 22.

The package contained meth, crack cocaine, and marijuana, in addition to other items, according to SCDC officials.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Brian Francis Williams Jr., 31, of Richland County – Trafficking in methamphetamines more than 100 grams, trafficking in crack/cocaine more than 100 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to prisoners

Allen Jerome Benton, 43, of Hampton County – Providing contraband to prisoners and criminal conspiracy

Donte Calloway, 31, of Colleton County – Providing contraband to prisoners and criminal conspiracy

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigation.