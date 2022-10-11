Antwan Pinner, left, Jayveon Bostick-Barnette, center, and Benjamin Jennings, right (From: Clemson Police Department)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were facing charges Monday in connection with a September shooting in the parking lot of a Clemson church.

Clemson Police said 19-year-old Jayveon Bostick-Barnette was arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

24-year-old Benjamin Jennings and 22-year-old Antwan Pinner were also arrested and charged with armed robbery and accessory after the fact.

Investigators said a 19-year-old was found shot in the parking lot of Golden View Baptist Church on Church Street in Clemson on September 20.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Clemson Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting.