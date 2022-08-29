MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men have been charged in connection to a series of car break-ins in the Mooresville area overnight, authorities said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers with the Mooresville Police Department received a call about a breaking-and-entering of vehicles in the Pecan Hills subdivision around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.

These three men are charged in a string of car break-ins in Mooresville overnight. PD tells me at least 15 cars were hit, likely more.

Officers spent more than 5 hours tracking the suspects down in the woods using drones, K-9’s, and land teams.@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/J4XFdGtjpp — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) August 29, 2022

As officers arrived at the scene, they saw three suspects fleeing the area in a stolen 2018 Hyundai Elantra. A brief chase ensued before two of the three suspects got out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Following a five-hour search Monday, police said the two were taken into custody without incident.

The three Charlotte men, identified as Altoninal Jackson, 21, Chaunquarius Robinson, 25, and Ke-Andre Moore, 19, all face multiple charges including resisting and felony breaking and entering.

MPD tells Queen City News the three suspects have been charged with six break-ins but there were at least 15 vehicles that were broken into overnight in the area. All vehicles were left unlocked.