CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were detained after a stabbing in southwest Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said officers found a person who had been stabbed in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said three people were detained by officers.

Detectives were on scene Monday to investigate the incident.