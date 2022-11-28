ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were injured in a shooting near the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill Saturday night, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the event venue on Cinema Drive around 11:26 p.m. on November 26 after reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers said they saw people fleeing the parking lot in vehicles. Several witnesses reportedly said they heard the shooting but did not see any suspects.

Investigators found eleven shell casings in the parking lot, police said.

Later that night, officers were told that three male victims had arrived at the hospital.

One of them suffered several gunshot wounds but was in stable condition. Two others had gunshot wounds to their legs. Police said all three are expected to recover.

Authorities said the victims reported that they had heard gunshots and began running, but never saw who was shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.