MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three juvenile suspects are now in custody following a deadly shooting from July 1 in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Due to their ages, their identities will not be released, authorities said.

The fatal shooting happened at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Red Roof Inn located at 608 W. Roosevelt Boulevard.

As officers responded to the scene, they found a teenager dead in a hotel room from apparent gunshot wounds. The teen was identified as 18-year-old Anthony Delts.

This remains an active, ongoing investigation.