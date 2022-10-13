MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after a man was shot after threatening two Gastonia men with a knife during a drug deal in Mooresville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation began on September 14 after deputies were called to a home on Tennessee Circle in Mooresville for a person with gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 20-year-old Yash Vaidya inside the home with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

Vaidya allegedly told deputies that the shooting had happened at the end of his driveway and that he did not know the shooters, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects fled the scene while the man walked back to his home where family members called 911.

After an extensive investigation, detectives identified Cecil Tyler Smith of Gastonia and Sage Perry Wright of Cherryville as the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Detectives said they learned that Vaidya had met the suspects through a website where people chat with other marijuana users and where some people set up meetings to buy and sell it.

Authorities said Vaidya made arrangements with Smith and Wright to buy a “felony amount of marijuana” from them and have it delivered to his home.

Vaidya met the men at the end of his driveway where a disagreement reportedly took police.

Detectives said Vaidya pulled a knife from his pocket and allegedly threatened Smith. Wright saw Vaidya approaching with the knife in a threatening manner, pulled a gun and fired multiple shots, striking the man in the leg and arm. The two men then fled the scene in their vehicle.

After the investigation, all three men were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Vaidya was arrested on Friday, October 7, 2022, and charged with Felony Attempted Armed Robbery and Felony Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. He was given a $10,000 secured bond.

Smith, 22, was arrested on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Schedule a VI Controlled Substance, Felony Possess with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Misdemeanor Maintaining a Vehicle for the Sale or Use of a Controlled Substance. Smith was also found to have outstanding warrants for Probation violations in Lincoln County. He was issued a secured bond of $13,500.

Wright, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Gaston County and served with our warrant for Felony Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. Wright was given a $10,000 secured bond.