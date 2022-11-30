SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Selma Police Department announced that three men were recently convicted and sentenced in the killing of a teen football star — who was expecting a baby girl and was set to start playing college ball a week after he died.

Malik Shepherd was shot near the intersection of West Preston and Green streets around 11 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2020.

Just two days after the shooting, hundreds gathered to remember Shepherd, who was 19 when he was killed.

The talented Smithfield-Selma High School player planned to start at Barton College the week after his death.

“All he ever talked about was his baby girl, going back to school, football,” one friend at the gathering to remember Shepherd said.

Malik Shepherd

Malik Shepherd

Julian Furr, 26.

Malik Shepherd

Malik Shepherd

Marcus Thomas, 19.

Kevin Ruiz, 23.

At the gathering, hundreds lit candles and prayed as they tried to comfort one another and come to terms with the loss.

“The Selma Police Department extends our heartfelt apologies for all the families affected by this tragic and senseless event,” Selma police said earlier this month when announcing the convictions and sentencing.

Tyquan Dublin, 21, was also shot. Dublin underwent surgery the weekend of the shooting and recovered.

Four days after the shooting, Selma police arrested three people in connection with the killing.

Julian Furr, 26, Kevin Ruiz, 23, and Marcus Thomas, 19, were all convicted of second-degree murder, Selma police said on Nov. 15.

Police said Furr and Ruiz were sentenced to 17-20 years in prison while Thomas was sentenced to 8.5 years.