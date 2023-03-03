FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A child was killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Fort Mill early Friday morning, according to the Fort Mill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a single-car crash around 12:05 a.m. near Fort Mill High School where they found a Chevrolet Camaro with three people inside.

The driver, 26-year-old Tyrique Boyce, had lost control of the car and left the roadway, police said.

A three-year-old passenger was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Boyce and an adult passenger were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Boyce was taken into police custody and will be charged later Friday, authorities said. He has multiple charges pending.