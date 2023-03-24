GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thousands of dollars were stolen from an elderly woman in Gastonia in a ‘hacking prevention’ scam, according to Gastonia Police.

Authorities said a 78-year-old woman was contacted by a ‘computer’ company called ITClouds LLC offering to sell her a program to help prevent her computer from being hacked.

The scammer told the woman to send $500 worth of Walmart gift cards to the company as payment for this anti-hacking software.

Police said the woman sent the gift cards as instructed and was then contacted by the scammers again saying the first two gift cards did not work and that she should now send $500 worth of Target gift cards. In total, the woman sent $3,000 to the scammers, police said.

“Be careful of the websites you visit and be extra wary of anything that asks you to download and install software on your computer. If you have a warning pop-up on your computer stating that your computer is infected with malware or a virus and that you can call a number to remove the malware/virus, this is a form of ransomware that scammers/hackers love,” police said.

Legitimate businesses will never tell you that you can pay for services by using another store’s gift card, Gastonia Police said.