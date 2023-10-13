LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thirty-one dogs have been seized in a Lancaster dog fighting ring, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

An investigation was launched regarding a dog fighting ring at a location along Great Falls Highway. Warrants were executed on Sept. 21 for the location, as well as Pinta Drive.

In total, 31 dogs were seized, including 22 from the Pinta Drive location, according to the sheriff’s office. Although no names have been released, the sheriff said arrests are pending.

“Veterinary supplies, records, and electronic devices were also seized. Firearms were found and seized at the Pinta Drive address,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Dog fighting is a criminal enterprise that continues to be a problem in South Carolina. Other crimes are often associated with dog fighting rings and participants,” Sheriff Baile said. “We will always work with our state and federal partners to investigate and prosecute those who participate in these activities. We look forward to the conclusion of the investigation.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, ATF, the U.S. Marshals Office, and a Drug Task Force were among the departments that were involved in this investigation.