STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation began earlier this month after a traffic stop near Lundy Road in Statesville.

On Oct. 11, deputies pulled over a Ford Mustang for a traffic violation. The driver of the car, 26-year-old Brandon Bell, reportedly said he was living at a home at 340 Lundy Road.

Authorities said nothing was out of the ordinary at the time of the traffic stop, so Bell was issued a citation and released.

On Oct. 19, investigators were contacted by the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office which said the Ford Mustang that had been stopped had been reported stolen to their agency.

Yadkin County deputies said the owner of the Mustang had been out of town for several weeks and returned to discover the car was stolen from his home. He also allegedly reported that several tools and vehicle parts had been taken.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the Lundy Road property that same day where they found numerous items, including vehicle parts that had been recently removed from various vehicles, car batteries, tools and the stolen Mustang, the sheriff’s office said.

Yadkin County detectives arrived and identified several tools and vehicle parts stolen from their county.

A “quantity of methamphetamine” was also allegedly found inside the home, deputies said.

Four people at the property, Jonathan Lowman, 36, Brandon Bell, Dakota Ferguson, 26, and Marie Dugger, 47, were arrested.

Bell was charged with Felony Alter or Destroy Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts (Chop Shop Activity), Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Conspiracy. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Ferguson was charged with Felony Alter or Destroy Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts (Chop Shop Activity), Felony Possession of Stolen Property, and Felony Conspiracy. He was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Dugger was charged with Felony Alter or Destroy Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts (Chop Shop Activity), Felony Possession of Stolen Property, and Felony Conspiracy. She was also issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Lowman was charged with Felony Alter or Destroy Stolen Motor Vehicle Parts (Chop Shop Activity), Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for a Controlled Substance, and Felony Conspiracy. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Authorities said Lowman was already under bond from charges earlier this year, including 30 new offenses since May 4.

Lowman posted bond and was released on October 24. Since his release, the sheriff’s office said they’ve issued additional charges for four felony counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts. Yadkin County has also issued warrants for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

Lowman was entered as a Fugitive from Justice. Anyone with information on where he can be located is asked to call 704-878-3100.