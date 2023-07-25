DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people have been charged after an assault and attempted kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says that on July 20, deputies were called to a home in Denton about an attempted kidnapping and a shooting. They found the victim, who had been shot, at the scene.

The victim said that four acquaintances had come to his home and tried to get him into the trunk of their car at gunpoint and shot him in the leg when he tried to run away.

He identified the would-be kidnappers as Jeremy Ray Davis, Kevin Tristan Hulin, Rebecca Jean Mansell and Sheena Marie Ambrose. They had fled the scene before deputies got there.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated and released.

Detectives began searching for the suspects and found the suspect vehicle parked at a home on Woods Dairy Road, the known address of one of the suspects. They got a search warrant and went to execute it with assistance from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies got to the scene, the occupants of the home shut the door to keep them out and repeated orders were given for them to exit. Three of them refused despite the warnings and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office “deployed chemical munitions” into the home, which got the occupants to come outside.

The suspects were identified and taken into custody without incident. They were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and second-degree kidnapping.

A search of the home turned up multiple firearms, which deputies believe were used during the failed kidnapping attempt.

Each of the four suspects was given a $150,000 bond.