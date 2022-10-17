SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were injured following a shooting at Livingstone College’s homecoming concert Saturday night.

College leaders and the Salisbury Police Department says the dispute started as a verbal argument between two people who do not attend Livingstone. They said one person started firing a gun, and two people who do not attend the college were shot. Two students were also injured while trying to run away.

“We just hear shot, shot, shot. I don’t know how many shots there were, but there were at least five. More than five, at least,” said Alanna Pendergast, who was at the concert on Livingstone’s campus.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Livingstone College family, and the victims of the incident that occurred on campus late yesterday evening. Although the Salisbury Police Department is still very early in its investigation, additional information is being made available by law enforcement. An altercation occurred on the campus of Livingstone College last night during its homecoming concert. During the altercation, a person, who is not a student of Livingstone College, fired one or more shots. The investigation up to this point indicates that there was no exchange of gunfire by those involved in the altercation contrary to earlier rumors. Salisbury Police Department is still investigating the incident and is devoting additional resources to solving this crime. The City of Salisbury continues to coordinate and work closely with Dr. Anthony Davis and the entire staff at Livingstone College. We appreciate his leadership, patience and full cooperation with law enforcement through this difficult situation. Salisbury Police Department

Our priority is and remains to ensure the mental wellness of our students and to evaluate our public safety measures to create a safe, living, learning and working environment. I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence. We are working collaboratively with our local law enforcement agencies as they are conducting a thorough investigation. Please pray for us in the coming days and weeks ahead. Dr. Anthony J. Davis

Pendergast and other concert attendees say rapper Asian Doll was in the middle of performing when the shots rang out.

“I don’t care what is happening. I don’t care what you’re mad about. You could kill somebody. Somebody could be dead. And then the rest of your life is over. And for what? A fight? Ignorant and dumb,” said Pendergast.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Livingstone College is situated in Salisbury’s West End neighborhood. That area has been the target of major police efforts to cut down on crime. But neighbors said the reputation of the neighborhood is so bad, they weren’t surprised to hear about the shooting.

“It was something you see on the West Side all the time, so it was normal,” said neighbor Nikki Robinson.

In fact, one person who was at the concert said he didn’t run away because of the shots, but because of what typically comes after.

“I ran. Especially after shots going off, you know the police coming, so you’ve got to go. It’s time to go,” said concertgoer Nygel Yancy.

In a videotaped statement, Livingstone College President Anthony Davis said the school is evaluating its safety protocols to ensure a safer living and learning environment.

Some attendees are frustrated it happened in the first place.

“I don’t know why they weren’t checking people,” said Pendergast. “If you’re going to have a big event and you know the situation of our country right now, you should be checking people.”