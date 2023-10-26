NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the capture of four inmates who escaped from a Georgia jail this week.

The four jail escapees could be in North or South Carolina, authorities said.

Combined with rewards from the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service, the total reward amount stands at $73,000.

Authorities said Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell escaped from the Bibb County Jail in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 23.

Photo: Johnifer Barnwell

Johnifer Barnwell, 37, was convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges and faces significant time in prison when sentenced, federal officials said.

Authorities are also searching for Joey Fournier, 52, who is charged with murder, Chavis Stokes, 29, who faces drug charges, and Marc K. Anderson, 25, who was jailed for aggravated assault.

Joey Fournier Chavis Stokes Marc K. Anderson

The FBI says that the four wanted men could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, or West Virginia at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or 9-1-1.