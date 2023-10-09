MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four juveniles have been arrested after fleeing in a stolen vehicle, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Around 12:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Concord Highway.

The vehicle did not stop and the pursuit continued to the bypass, authorities said.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office used a tire deflation device to stop the stolen vehicle and help Monroe officers take the four juveniles into custody.

Monroe Police say the stolen vehicle was from Charlotte and the suspects were also in possession of two handguns.

Due to their ages, their information is not being released at this time; however, all will face criminal charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice.