CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 4-year-old boy underwent surgery after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday evening, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Wallace Road near Andrew Jackson Highway.

Police said they responded to this address after a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say an unknown suspect fired a handgun, struck the outside of a woman’s apartment structure, and struck the boy’s body.

Medic rushed the child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; QCN has not received an update on his status since undergoing surgery.

The offenses listed on the wanted suspect are assault with a deadly weapon, property damage, and weapon law violations.