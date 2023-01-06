Drugs, guns., money seized during search of Rutherford Co. home (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Dillashaw Drive in Forest City.

During the traffic stop, deputies identified a passenger as Demitri Williams. Prior to the traffic stop, deputies received a tip regarding Fentanyl being distributed by Williams at 121 Dillashaw Drive.

K-9 Kilo conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle, which lead to a search of the vehicle and all three occupants.

Demitri Williams (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search, deputies found 3 dosage units of yellow-pressed fentanyl pills located on Williams.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections Probation and Parole responded to assist and a search of the house was conducted, the following items were located:

78 grams of yellow (T-189) pressed fentanyl pills (Approximately 400 pills)

202 grams of marijuana

3 guns

$2,957

Williams was arrested and charged with the following:

trafficking opium or heroin

manufacturer, sell or deliver within 1000 feet of the school

maintain dwelling for controlled substance

3 counts of possession of firearm by felon

possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

He is currently being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond.