MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of Alison Thomas, a woman whose body was found in Jackson County after she was reported missing last month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Adkins (UCSO)

Authorities said 29-year-old Shawn Adkins of Hinton, West Virginia, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder.

Adkins was arrested by U.S. Marshals in West Virginia and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Investigators said Thomas was reportedly last seen on Feb. 13, 2023, and was reported missing on Feb. 17. Her body was later found in Jackson County in western North Carolina.

On Monday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said three suspects, 51-year-old Michael Kasminoff, 27-year-old Brandon Kisiah, and 42-year-old Amanda Griffin, had been arrested.

Brandon Kisiah (left), Amanda Griffin (middle), and Michael Kasminoff (right). (Courtesy: Union County Sherriff)

Deputies say Michael Kasminoff was arrested by Chesterfield Deputies and is being held without bond. He is charged with First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping.

Both Brandon Kisiah and Amanda Griffin were arrested in Union County and are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

Deputies say more charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff at 704-283-3789 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. You may qualify for a reward of up to $5,000.