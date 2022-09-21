STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop last Wednesday near Lewis Ferry Road and Three Oaks Lane.

Two guns, marijuana, and a large amount of cash was found and the five occupants, from Statesville and Troutman, were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Three of the men are convicted felons and are not supposed to be in possession of a gun, the report stated.

Steven Turner, 42, faces the most severe charges including possession of a gun and drugs as a felon. He is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Turner has a criminal history that includes assault, resisting, larceny, and drug-related charges.