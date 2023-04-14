LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 5-year-old Lincoln County girl who was taken by her grandmother’s ex-husband has been found safe, authorities said.

Troopers said on April 3, 2023, at around 8:30 a.m., Faith Leigh Harris was taken by her grandmother’s ex-husband and flown from North Carolina to California.

The suspect, identified as Orion Douglas Memmott, 84, was believed to have been operating a 1990 Chevrolet truck with California license plate – 2SIZ734.

An endangered missing advisory by California Highway Patrol was issued this week on behalf of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

Memmott was tracked in several areas of Nevada and California. On April 13, he was arrested at a motel in Williams, California, authorities confirmed.

The child was found safe and turned over to the Colusa County, California Department of Social Services. Memmott was arrested and taken to the Colusa County Detention Center without bond.

Both Memmott and Donna Harris, the girl’s grandmother, have been charged with the abduction of a child. Harris was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond. Memmott remains in California at this time.