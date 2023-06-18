GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple cars were stolen from a Piedmont Triad car dealership this week.

According to Graham Police Department, around 3 a.m. Thursday morning someone broke into the Westgate Mitsubishi off of Auto Park Drive in Graham.

When officers got to the scene, they found significant damage to the front of the business and four cars missing.

The six cars that were stolen are a blue 2022 Dodge Charger, that will have damage to the front end, a blue 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, a black 2019 Cadillac sedan, a grey 2017 Porsche sedan, a black 2017 BMW X1 SUV and a sliver 2015 BMW 650i coupe.

They say the value of the stolen cars is over $250,000.