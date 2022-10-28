STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Statesville man is facing charges after investigators said he was accused of sexually assaulting a child, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Guy V. Welch (Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said a report was filed on Oct. 4 alleging that a minor had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators interviewed the victim and identified the suspect as 64-year-old Guy V. Welch.

After gathering more evidence, Welch was arrested on Oct. 27 and charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.