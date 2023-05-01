RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents raided a troublesome bar in Raleigh early Saturday — seizing alcohol, marijuana, and four guns, officials said in a news release Saturday night.

The ALE agents executed a search warrant at the “illegal adult entertainment business” G-Loft at 900 West Hodges St., the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Seven people were arrested on 18 criminal charges, including five felony charges, the news release said.

One person was shot and killed nearby on Hodges Road earlier this month. Another person was wounded in the same shooting. In March, two people were shot on Wake Forest Road near Hodges Street.

“The investigation was prompted by a history of 911 calls to the Raleigh Police Department which included multiple shootings, homicides and complaints of illegal drug and alcohol activity,” officials said in the news release.

The operators of G-Loft, Damien Devon Holloway and Angela McLean, are facing charges that include maintaining a place for the use or sale of a controlled substance, a felony charge of attempting to evade taxes and possession of alcoholic beverages for sale without an ABC permit, the news release said.

Raleigh police along Hodges Street on April 1 after a person was killed and another was injured near the G-Loft Bar. CBS 17 photo

Others charged included Larry D. Jones, who was charged with performing armed security without being licensed. Justin Simmons was charged with performing armed security without being licensed and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

“The violence that has occurred at this location highlight the dangers that exist when the unlawful sales of alcohol, drug activity, and firearms coexist,” Bryan House, director of Alcohol Law Enforcement, said in the news release.

The Raleigh Police Department assisted in the search warrant, the news release said.