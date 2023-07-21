CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nine people have been arrested, including seven for DWI, following a ‘targeted enforcement’ operation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.

CMPD’s DWI Task Force arrested nine people with the assistance of Vision Zero and Charlotte DOT on Thursday. CMPD said officers made a total of 97 traffic stops and issued 120 citations.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Traffic Operation Breakdown, per CMPD: