CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nine people have been arrested, including seven for DWI, following a ‘targeted enforcement’ operation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced.
CMPD’s DWI Task Force arrested nine people with the assistance of Vision Zero and Charlotte DOT on Thursday. CMPD said officers made a total of 97 traffic stops and issued 120 citations.
Traffic Operation Breakdown, per CMPD:
- 4 Warrant/Failure to Stop
- 31 Speeding
- 7 DWI
- 78 Other Offenses