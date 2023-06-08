Authorities arrested Granite Falls resident Jamison Paul Oxford with approximately 800 grams of Methamphetamine and two firearms this week.

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 31-year-old local man is in jail, facing methamphetamine trafficking charges out of Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Lenoir Police Department worked together in this months-long drug investigation.

Authorities arrested Jamison Paul Oxford, of Granite Falls, after approximately 800 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms were found in his possession.

Oxford’s methamphetamine has a street value of $120,000, police said.

Oxford has been charged with two counts of felonious trafficking of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces mandatory prison time.

Oxford remains at the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond. He had a first appearance in district court on June 7, 2023.