ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The death of an 82-year-old man in Rock Hill remains unsolved over two years after the Air Force veteran was violently beaten during a home invasion, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said Bill Mason suffered severe injuries during a home invasion and burglary at his home on Ferndale Drive in Rock Hill on January 1, 2021.

Mason died from his injuries on January 15, 2021.

(Rock Hill Police Department)

Authorities released a composite sketch of a “person of interest” believed to have been in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify the person of interest is asked to call Rock Hill Police at 803-329-7293.