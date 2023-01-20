CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Newly released 911 calls detail the moment a rock threatening “mass violence” was found thrown through the window of Charlotte daycare last month.

Authorities said around 8:40 a.m. on, Dec. 5, 2022, they received a report that a rock containing hate speech and threats toward children was thrown through a door at the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center located in the 3300 block of Beatties Ford Road.

Once at the scene, CMPD officers located a damaged classroom door with broken glass. Inside the classroom, officers found a rock that was wrapped in plastic. Inside the plastic was a handwritten note, the warrant states.

Tyson Lee Corpening, 36, was taken into custody by CMPD’s SWAT team and the FBI later that day.

Two callers reported the incident to police:

911: Charlotte Police, how can I help you?

Caller 1: I’m transferring a call to you. It’s not just a broken window, somebody threw a rock with a message on it, saying they were going to kill the children in the daycare, so they would like to have an officer come out.

911: Okay.

Caller 1: Thank you.

911: Hello this is 9-1-1. What’s going on there?

Caller 2: Someone has thrown a brick in a plastic bag through our daycare window, in one of the rooms with a note attached. The note has hate crime things on it, threatening children saying that they shot the park sheriff. Please send somebody. You are the fourth dispatcher I’ve talked to.

911: Okay. I’ll put a call in. They’ll be out there as soon as possible, okay? Sir, did you hear me?

Caller 2: Yes the note says they are going to kill the kids within 24 hours.

911: Okay, I’ll let them know. The officers will be out there as soon as possible.

Caller 2: Okay. All right.

Corpening is also accused of shooting and injuring a park ranger on November 27, 2022, at the Friendship Park Sportsplex near the daycare.

A note written on similar paper with similar handwriting was found at both scenes, police said.

The Charlotte FBI assisted CMPD with researching details written on both notes. The FBI was able to locate a report in Florida that matched the details written in both notes, the warrant states.

Detectives then researched the details given by the FBI in Charlotte Police reporting databases.

A report was then located where Tyson Lee Corpening reported receiving a note at an apartment located on McAllister Drive that contained details from the notes recovered on Nov. 27 and Dec. 5. His address located on McAllister Drive is in close proximity to both crimes, CMPD said.

CMPD issued a search warrant on Corpening’s apartment on McAllister Drive, stating there was probable cause that an ‘assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury’ had been committed and that evidence was contained within the apartment.