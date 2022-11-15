ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland man who authorities have called a ‘career offender’ has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison following an investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit said it initiated the investigation after Antowane Koontz, of Cleveland, had been marked a ‘continual problem’ in the community.

The Sheriff’s Office said they had received numerous complaints from concerned citizens.

After collecting several complaints from residents on Koontz, authorities made a series of undercover ‘heroin buys’ from Koontz and followed up the purchases with a search warrant and subsequent arrest.

Authorities said Koontz has an extensive criminal history and is a registered sex offender. Based on his history, he’s been listed as a ‘career offender.’

Koontz will serve his sentencing in the Federal Bureau of Prisons followed by five years of probation.