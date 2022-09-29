LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people have been charged in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl at a Kershaw apartment complex, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deadly shooting occurred at 12:51 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Foxwood Apartments located along Country Club Road. Multiple witnesses told deputies they heard several shots and at least one vehicle speed away at the time of the shooting.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Several hours after deputies responded to reports of the drive-by shooting, another 911 call came in around 7 a.m. Sunday, from a woman who found her niece on the couch dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The young girl, identified as Jashawna Coleman, had been visiting relatives at the time, deputies said.

Photos: Victim Jashawna Coleman, 15, and suspect Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20

Investigators believe the teen girl was struck by a bullet that entered the apartment through an exterior wall during the shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

After watching hours of surveillance video from multiple sources throughout the Town of Kershaw, investigators discovered the vehicle they believe the shooters were traveling in.

The suspect vehicle, a Nissan Altima, was tracked to a home on Day Street. Surveillance was conducted on the house and police saw the suspect vehicle parked in the yard.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, officers from several different agencies executed a search warrant at the Day Street house and the house next door to it. The Nissan was also seized and towed to be processed for evidence. Three handguns were found at one of the homes and a fourth gun was located in the other house, investigators said. All weapons were seized as evidence.

Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, of Camden, was at one of the two houses and taken into custody. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

A second person taken into custody at that time was a 15-year-old boy. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Police said he will be transported to the DJJ Detention Center in Columbia.

Two other 16-year-old boys have been implicated in the deadly drive-by shooting. Investigators said one teen was found in Camden late Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody. The other teen, with a parent, turned himself in on Wednesday night. Both teens will be charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

This investigation remains open and ongoing. Anyone with further information, in this case, is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.