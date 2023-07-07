Statesville Police says an accused Love’s Truck Stop robber could face additional charges for theft. (Google Maps)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Statesville Police said an accused Love’s truck stop robber could face additional charges for stolen items, including guns.

Authorities identified and arrested Joseph Clarence Ioerger, 35, of Statesville.

On June 20, police said Ioerger allegedly robbed the 229 Mocksville Highway business. After getting a 911 call, officers investigated a robbery where a suspect entered the store with his face covered. The robber pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money. During the theft, the man left the store with $560 in cash, several packs of cigarettes, and four energy drinks.

Officers went to Crestridge Road on Thursday to see if they could find the suspect. When they couldn’t find him, they waited and witnessed Ioerger come out of the woods on a four-wheeler. Soon, he met with the officers. The responding officers showed Ioerger a picture of himself inside the Love’s truck stop, which he confirmed was him.

After that confirmation, they tried to arrest him by asking him to place his hands behind his back. However, Ioerger resisted arrest, stating “he would not go to jail.”

After the arrest, the officers discovered a 9mm Ruger, two loaded magazines, and two Carolina Panther rings in his short pockets. Ioerger’s stepfather reported the stolen items.

Statesville Police called Iredell County Sheriff deputies for a larger-scale search. They got a search warrant and recovered several additional stolen times.

Ioerger is facing charges of:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ioerger received a $170,000 secured bond on those charges; additional charges are pending.