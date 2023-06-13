GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police found an Alabama teenager with a stolen car and stolen handgun this past Wednesday.

On June 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers arrested and charged 19-year-old Kevon Barnes with theft of the items.

An officer was on patrol in the area of the 1800 block of Wren Turnpike when he saw the Montgomery, Ala. resident inside a parked Jeep Cherokee with an Alabama license plate. A quick check of the plate helped police determine that Barnes was not the car’s owner.

The officer approached the car and identified Barnes. While officers investigated the stolen Jeep, they located two handguns in the vehicle. One gun owner had reported a gun stolen.

Officers took Barnes to the Gaston County Jail with a $50,000 bond. The man faces charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, possessing a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm.