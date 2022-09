ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Taylorsville man has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Sampson Lon Lear, 43, has been charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Lear was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26. His bond has been set at $50,000.

Lear is due back in court on Monday, Oct. 3. This investigation remains open and ongoing.