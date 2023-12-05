CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bus leaving the Rea Farms STEAM Academy bus lot was involved in an incident Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

A spokesperson confirmed that the bus hit a curb and traveled into an embankment with 42 students on board. The students were transferred to another bus and taken home.

Officials say there were some “minor bumps and bruises” and the incident is being investigated by law enforcement.

Below is the message sent to parents:

Dear Rea Farms families,

This is Principal Hough with an important message. This afternoon, bus 1937 hit a curb and went into an embankment. There were 42 students on board. Some suffered minor bumps and bruises. Law enforcement is investigating the incident. Bus 177 will be transporting students the rest of the way home.

As always, our first priority is the safety of our students and staff. Thank you for your support of Rea Farms STEAM Academy. Principal Hough

The Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) says they responded, but that, “all are okay”.

It is currently unknown if any charges will be filed.