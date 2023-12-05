CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bus leaving the Rea Farms STEAM Academy bus lot was involved in an incident Tuesday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.
A spokesperson confirmed that the bus hit a curb and traveled into an embankment with 42 students on board. The students were transferred to another bus and taken home.
Officials say there were some “minor bumps and bruises” and the incident is being investigated by law enforcement.
Below is the message sent to parents:
The Mecklenburg EMS Agency (MEDIC) says they responded, but that, “all are okay”.
It is currently unknown if any charges will be filed.
This is a developing story; check back for updates