STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stallings Police caught an alleged robbery suspect who stole items from a 7-Eleven on Monday.

Authorities say Tyler Holmes fled the scene of a noon robbery on Idlewild Road. Stallings officers worked with Union County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and the United States Secret Service to locate Holmes and make an arrest.

Holmes made it less than 10 miles out of town before police had him in custody.

Police say Holmes is responsible for three separate robbery incidents with a dangerous weapon in Stallings and a few additional incidents in the Hemby Bridge/Indian Trail area.