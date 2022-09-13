LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An alleged drug trafficker from Hickory is facing charges after three guns and meth were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop last week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Pachea Tomlinson, 45, of Hickory, on Saturday on Highway 27.

A K-9 gave a positive alert for drugs and a search of the vehicle revealed 266 grams of meth and three guns, according to the sheriff’s report.

Tomlinson was arrested and faces charges that include trafficking. She was being held under a $100,000 secured bond.