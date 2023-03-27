A recent Iredell County traffic stop turned into the arrest of a gang member who had 28 pounds of pot. (ICSO)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a new SUV making multiple traffic violations and arrested a reported gang member last week.

Authorities arrested Buffalo, N.Y. resident Dwight Connie Reed with 28 pounds of high-grade Marijuana on March 22.

Reed was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. Reed got a $300,000 secured bond; his first court date is April 12.

The man is facing charges of:

Felony trafficking Marijuana by possession

Felony trafficking Marijuana by transport

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Marijuana

Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Authorities observed Reed’s 2023 Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 77 south near the 61-mile marker, making multiple traffic violations.

They stopped Reed and learned he was listed in the National Database by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) as a violent criminal gang member.