STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a new SUV making multiple traffic violations and arrested a reported gang member last week.
Authorities arrested Buffalo, N.Y. resident Dwight Connie Reed with 28 pounds of high-grade Marijuana on March 22.
Reed was arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center. Reed got a $300,000 secured bond; his first court date is April 12.
The man is facing charges of:
- Felony trafficking Marijuana by possession
- Felony trafficking Marijuana by transport
- Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Marijuana
- Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
Authorities observed Reed’s 2023 Jeep Wrangler on Interstate 77 south near the 61-mile marker, making multiple traffic violations.
They stopped Reed and learned he was listed in the National Database by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) as a violent criminal gang member.