ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Anson County man has been charged with 20 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Clinton Justin Jones was arrested on Oct. 10, 2023, following an investigation conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation I.C.A.C. unit and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Jones was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond. He had an initial court appearance on Monday, Oct. 16.